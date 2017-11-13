Possible bomb discovered in Champaign business

Photo courtesy of The News-Gazette (Object on the left is a robot used by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are still working to figure out who left a possible bomb in a Champaign business.

At about 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers found an “incendiary device” left inside of Women’s Health Practice (2125 S. Neil St.) and near a broken window. The News-Gazette reports police believe it may have come from anti-abortion protesters who disagree with what happens in that building.

The newspaper says members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit came in and removed the device. Investigators are working this week to figure out if the device found in the business is really a bomb.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Pat Funkhouser by calling (217)351-4545 and giving the case number C17-10026. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at (217)373-TIPS or by clicking this link. Crime Stoppers could pay out a reward of as much as $1,000 for details that help police make an arrest.