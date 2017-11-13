SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Built in 1903, the Chautauqua is a large 20-sided wooden building.

Inside, there is a large central stage and many benches for an audience.

However, with the building being more than a century old, it has some serious weather damage. The roof is held up by a strategic spoke of wires, and with some heavy snow and rain over the years, some of the wires are in need of repair. The repairs would take thousands of dollars, and if the building is not repaired, it could become too dangerous to use and need to come down.

Mark Shanks, the Save the Chautauqua Chairman says, "We're passionate about saving it. We thought we were on the right path to saving it, but due to recent structural problems where if we don't put a roof on the building soon, we're going to lose the building, so we're really working hard to make sure that doesn't happen."

The building is part of the National Register of Historic Places and in 2009, Landmarks Illinois declared it one of the 10 most endangered historic places.