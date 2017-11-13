Highway named after soldier killed in Vietnam

GILLESPIE, Ill. (WAND)- Highway officials re-named a stretch of Illinois Route 16 after a soldier killed in Vietnam 50 years ago.

The soldier, Pfc. Gary Wayne Price, graduated from Gillespie High School in 1966 and died in Vietnam on May 6, 1967, just one month into his tour of duty, according to a press release.

Public officials gathered for a ceremony to mark the highway renaming Monday morning. Gary Price's sister Judy Schwallenstecker attended the ceremony.

"This keeps Gary alive in our memory," Schwallenstecker told reporters. "We've always tried to do that over these 50 years. We've kept him alive. We always talk about him. It's just like he's with us."

With the change, Illinois Route 16 between Stagecoach Road and Gillespie will be known as the Pfc. Gary Wayne Price Highway.