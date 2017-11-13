Tower Hill thefts took place over 6 years

Posted:

Tower Hill, Ill (WAND) – WAND News has learned thefts from the Village of Tower Hill took place over a period of six years before they were discovered.

The thefts, totaling more than $100,000, are outlined in felony criminal charges filed in Shelby County against Nancy Finley the former village treasurer.  Those charges were filed November 9, 2017.

The charges outlined against Finley indicate thefts of U.S. currency began May 1, 2010.  They continued until December 30, 2016. 

Finley was appointed treasurer in February 2009.  Previously, she was the village billing clerk.

WAND requested audits from the village.  However, the village said they were not immediately available.  The village recently hired a new auditor.  A new treasurer has been on the job since July.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More