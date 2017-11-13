Tower Hill thefts took place over 6 years

Tower Hill, Ill (WAND) – WAND News has learned thefts from the Village of Tower Hill took place over a period of six years before they were discovered.

The thefts, totaling more than $100,000, are outlined in felony criminal charges filed in Shelby County against Nancy Finley the former village treasurer. Those charges were filed November 9, 2017.

The charges outlined against Finley indicate thefts of U.S. currency began May 1, 2010. They continued until December 30, 2016.

Finley was appointed treasurer in February 2009. Previously, she was the village billing clerk.

WAND requested audits from the village. However, the village said they were not immediately available. The village recently hired a new auditor. A new treasurer has been on the job since July.