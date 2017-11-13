Truck tractor avoids UPS truck, jackknifes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A truck tractor semi-trailer jackknifed on an Illinois highway, forcing police to close an area road.

Officers with Illinois State Police say the truck tractor was moving northbound on Interstate 55 when a UPS truck in front of it quickly braked. The truck tractor driver moved to avoid the truck before hitting the east concrete bridge barrier.

Police say the barrier crash heavily damaged the truck tractor and the attached semi-trailer. It was after that moment when the truck tractor jackknifed and stopped in the right lane. The crash happened south of South Grand Avenue near Exit 96B.

State police sent a release on Monday evening saying the right lane of I-55 is open, along with all other roads affected by the crash.

WAND-TV will update this story as new information is released.