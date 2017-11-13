Truck tractor avoids UPS truck, jackknifes

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A truck tractor semi-trailer jackknifed on an Illinois highway, forcing police to close an area road.

Officers with Illinois State Police say the truck tractor was moving northbound on Interstate 55 when a UPS truck in front of it quickly braked. The truck tractor driver moved to avoid the truck before hitting the east concrete bridge barrier.

Police say the barrier crash heavily damaged the truck tractor and the attached semi-trailer. It was after that moment when the truck tractor jackknifed and stopped in the right lane. The crash happened south of South Grand Avenue near Exit 96B.

State police sent a release on Monday evening saying the right lane of I-55 is open, along with all other roads affected by the crash.

WAND-TV will update this story as new information is released.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More