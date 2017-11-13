Decatur church helps keep kids warm

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church is handing out knitted winter hats to kids.

The church has knitted hats for years and has made over 850 hats. This year, the church is sponsoring Benjamin Franklin Elementary and Hope Academy. Monday, women from the church and Pastor Brett Hinrichs brought around 250 hats to Benjamin Franklin Elementary. They visited with each classroom and told the students all about why they made the hats.

Pastor Brett Hinrichs says, "It's an ongoing project. We are so excited to be able to be a blessing to the community around us and to be able to share that love of Christ and to help people who have needs."

The group will deliver the hats as well as some gloves to Hope Academy on Thursday.