Police: Facial recognition software solved theft case

Posted:
Donald Hankey, 57 Donald Hankey, 57

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say technology helped them arrest a shoplifting suspect in Macon County.

Donald Hankey, 57, is accused of trying to steal shirts from Kohl’s at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Police say it happened on the afternoon of March 3, 2017, when security cameras showed him feeling shirts for security tags and putting five of them into a cart.

A sworn statement from police says Hankey waited for cashiers to become busy before pushing the cart into the mall. Officers say a loss prevention officer found him near the food court and demanded that he return to the store. Hankey then pushed the cart to the officer and told him to “get a warrant”.

Police say the shirts carried a $144 total value.

Officers say they used facial recognition software to identify Hankey and then match him to the person they saw on security video. Police arrested him on Nov. 9.

Hankey has two past convictions for robbery, another for burglary, and three more for larceny on his record, according to police.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More