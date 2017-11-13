Fitness station opens in Decatur park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur locals have a new place to get in shape in the city.

A partnership between the Decatur Park District and Decatur Memorial Hospital led to the opening of the “DMH Fitness Station”, which now sits in Nelson Park. Its grand opening happened Monday morning.

The public can check out 24 exercise machines. The money to pay for them came from an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant. The Decatur Memorial Foundation also contributed to the cause.

DMH leaders say they’re happy to help make the fitness station a reality.

“We’re in the business of providing healthcare,” said DMH President Tim Stone. “We like to get behind activities that advance the causes of health, wellness and fitness in the community that we’re proud to serve.”

Nelson Park is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.