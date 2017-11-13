Fitness station opens in Decatur park

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur locals have a new place to get in shape in the city.

A partnership between the Decatur Park District and Decatur Memorial Hospital led to the opening of the “DMH Fitness Station”, which now sits in Nelson Park. Its grand opening happened Monday morning.

The public can check out 24 exercise machines. The money to pay for them came from an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant. The Decatur Memorial Foundation also contributed to the cause.

DMH leaders say they’re happy to help make the fitness station a reality.

“We’re in the business of providing healthcare,” said DMH President Tim Stone. “We like to get behind activities that advance the causes of health, wellness and fitness in the community that we’re proud to serve.”

Nelson Park is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More