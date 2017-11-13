Active shooter preparation

Active shooter preparationUpdated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Shoplifting suspect charged with using purse in theft
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested a shoplifting suspect accused of putting stolen items into her purse.
-
FBI conducting search in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI and Decatur police will be searching an area of Lake Decatur to recover evidence in a recent case.
-
Police investigating after woman shot in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield need help identifying the person responsible for shooting a woman in the neck.
-
Police respond to Eisenhower High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department officers were called to Eisenhower High School for a possible weapon at the school on Monday.
-
Truck tractor avoids UPS truck, jackknifes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A truck tractor semi-trailer jackknifed on an Illinois highway, forcing police to close the area.
-
Fitness station opens in Decatur park
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur locals have a new place to get in shape in the city.
-
Police: Facial recognition software solved theft case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say technology helped them arrest a shoplifting suspect in Macon County.
-
4 arrested for stabbing outside Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested four people for a recent stabbing outside Lanphier High School over the weekend.
-
Tower Hill thefts took place over 6 years
Tower Hill, Ill (WAND) – WAND News has learned thefts from the Village of Tower Hill took place over a period of six years before they were discovered.
-
3 stabbed outside Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing at Lanphier High School.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Fitness station opens in Decatur park
-
FBI conducting search in Decatur
-
Tower Hill thefts took place over 6 years
-
Police respond to Eisenhower High School
-
Moweaqua Ambulance on track to close
-
Meridian students collect canned goods, cash
-
Goat Tower attracts visitors from all over
-
Decatur church helps keep kids warm
-
-
Active shooter preparation
-
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-