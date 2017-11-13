Active shooter preparation

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Numerous church leaders gathered at Midwest SWAT Academy on Monday night.

The informational seminar was geared towards active shooter situations within a place of worship. Mark Scanton and Jeffery DeVore talked about information for church leaders to start thinking about when it comes to taking the proper steps in protecting their congregation.

Scanton says people get mixed emotions about the active shooter topic. He says they don't think it can happen in their backyard, so tonight was a way for them to get information and prepare.

For more information about the Midwest SWAT Academy and active shooter information, visit the Midwest SWAT Academy Facebook page.