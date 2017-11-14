Police investigating after woman shot in neck

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield need help identifying the person responsible for shooting a woman in the neck. 

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting in the 600 block of North Stephens Avenue on Saturday. 

A 23-year-old woman was found shot in the neck. Her condition was not known as of Tuesday. 

Police say multiple were at the home at the time of the shooting, around 12 a.m. They are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. 

