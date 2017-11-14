Man arrested for 'whipping' children with belt

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Mattoon say they've arrested a man on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child.

Earl H. Criglear, 29, was arrested on Monday for battery to a child under the age of 13. He was arrested in the 1800 block of S. 9th Street around 4 p.m.

Police believe Criglear whipped three children with a belt to the point of leaving marks in various places on the children's bodies. The ages of the victims ranged from age five to seven years old.

Criglear was being held in the Coles County Jail