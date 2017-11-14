Man arrested for 'whipping' children with belt

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Mattoon say they've arrested a man on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child. 

Earl H. Criglear, 29, was arrested on Monday for battery to a child under the age of 13. He was arrested in the 1800 block of S. 9th Street around 4 p.m. 

Police believe Criglear whipped three children with a belt to the point of leaving marks in various places on the children's bodies. The ages of the victims ranged from age five to seven years old. 

Criglear was being held in the Coles County Jail

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More