2 arrested for pizza delivery driver robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested two people for their role in robbing a pizza delivery driver just last week.

19-year-old Antwan A. Davis and 19-year-old Luther R. Kimes III were both arrested shortly after the robbery in the 1800 block of South 16th Street.

Police say the robbery happened on Nov. 9 when one of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money and the pizza.

Police are working to determine if the robbery is related to another open case from Nov. 4. That robbery happened in the 2000 block of East Adams Street. The man realized the address was fake so he walked back to his car and two men approached him and demanded money before fleeing the area.