2 arrested for pizza delivery driver robbery

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested two people for their role in robbing a pizza delivery driver just last week. 

19-year-old Antwan A. Davis and 19-year-old Luther R. Kimes III were both arrested shortly after the robbery in the 1800 block of South 16th Street. 

Police say the robbery happened on Nov. 9 when one of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money and the pizza.

Police are working to determine if the robbery is related to another open case from Nov. 4. That robbery happened in the 2000 block of East Adams Street. The man realized the address was fake so he walked back to his car and two men approached him and demanded money before fleeing the area. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More