Food bank gets 5 thousand pound pork donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Pork Producers Association donated several pounds of ground pork to several food banks in Illinois.

The Central Illinois Food Bank was one of the recipients of the donation and on Tuesday they received over 5 thousand pounds.

The program began nine years ago and since then they donated over 570,000 pounds of pork for families throughout Illinois. That’s enough for to feed nearly 2.9 million meals.

The Pork Power partners say they are committed to making meat protein available to those most in need. This donation will provide more than 40,000 servings of protein to people in Central Illinois Foodbank's 21 county territory.