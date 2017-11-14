Police investigating shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting is under investigation by Danville police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Kentucky Street for the report of a person shot on Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the upper arm.

The victim said he was in his car when to black male subjects began shooting at him. His vehicle was hit several times and he was struck in the arm. Police say the victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Police say the suspects were last seen running from the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should contact Danville police at 431-2250 or Vermillion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.