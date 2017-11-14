Courage Connection seeks holiday gift donations

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A local charity is asking for help this holiday season.

Courage Connection is a domestic violence shelter in Champaign. They are looking for people for their "Adopt a Family" program to help buy holiday gifts for families in the shelter.

Courage Connection says they have between 25 to 40 kids in the shelter during the holidays.

"There are people that come to us in the middle of the night and they've left their presents under the tree," Megan Wolf, the Director of Development, says. "So we find it gives the clients a little bit of peace and really a holiday season that they haven't been able to have in the past. They get to have [the holidays] with quiet and with their kids and they can really celebrate the way they want to celebrate."

She says people would be surprised by some of the things children ask for.

"Last year a 12-year-old boy wanted a hat and gloves," Wolf says. "That's what he wanted for the holidays."

If you'd like to be a donor, you can visit courageconnection.org/adopt-a-family/ or email Megan Wolf mwolf@courageconnection.org .

The gift drop off will be on December 8th from 4 - 7 PM in the lobby of First State Bank.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More