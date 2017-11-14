Courage Connection seeks holiday gift donations

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A local charity is asking for help this holiday season.

Courage Connection is a domestic violence shelter in Champaign. They are looking for people for their "Adopt a Family" program to help buy holiday gifts for families in the shelter.

Courage Connection says they have between 25 to 40 kids in the shelter during the holidays.

"There are people that come to us in the middle of the night and they've left their presents under the tree," Megan Wolf, the Director of Development, says. "So we find it gives the clients a little bit of peace and really a holiday season that they haven't been able to have in the past. They get to have [the holidays] with quiet and with their kids and they can really celebrate the way they want to celebrate."

She says people would be surprised by some of the things children ask for.

"Last year a 12-year-old boy wanted a hat and gloves," Wolf says. "That's what he wanted for the holidays."

If you'd like to be a donor, you can visit courageconnection.org/adopt-a-family/ or email Megan Wolf mwolf@courageconnection.org .

The gift drop off will be on December 8th from 4 - 7 PM in the lobby of First State Bank.