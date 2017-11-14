Family caregivers face challenges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Healthcare workers are encouraging people who care for family members to care for themselves as well.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates more than 588,000 people in Illinois are caring for family members or friends with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia without pay.

Memorial Behavioral Health social worker Kathy Sheets says caregivers can suffer from depression and anxiety. She recommends caregivers find support from others and find ways to care for themselves.

“A lot of people feel it’s selfish to put their needs above whomever they’re caring for, and it’s not,” Sheets said. “You’re really doing that person a favor. You’re doing that person a disservice by not taking care of yourself.”

For more information and resources from the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.  

