Winter weather travel safety tips

Decatur, Ill (WAND) - This is Winter Weather Preparedness week here in central Illinois. Today’s topic deals with travel safety during winter weather.

Make sure before you head out check the latest road conditions by visiting www.gettingaroundillinois.com. This website will show the latest road conditions throughout the state and has links to surrounding states. Remember this saying, "Ice and snow, Take it slow!" If road conditions are bad and visibility is drastically reduced just stay home! Statistics show 70% of snow and ice-related injuries occur in automobiles!

If you have to travel make sure your cell phone is fully charged and carry a charger with you! Having a winter weather kit in your car is also a must. Here is a list of items you should keep in the car during the winter months or pack for a trip.