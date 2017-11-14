Car seat danger with winter coatsPosted: Updated:
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Five Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a long-shot effort that stands little chance in the Republican-led House.
Car seat danger with winter coats
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A common mistake many parents make is putting their child in a car seat with a puffy jacket on.
FBI conducting search in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI and Decatur police will be searching an area of Lake Decatur to recover evidence in a recent case.
Man arrested for 'whipping' children with belt
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Mattoon say they've arrested a man on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child.
Police investigating after woman shot in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield need help identifying the person responsible for shooting a woman in the neck.
Shoplifting suspect charged with using purse in theft
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested a shoplifting suspect accused of putting stolen items into her purse.
WAND Interactive Radar
Goat Tower attracts visitors from all over
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Built from 5,000 bricks and 276 wooden steps, the goat tower is home to six friendly goats.
Champaign NOAA weather radio issues
Decatur, Ill (WAND) Having issues with your NOAA Weather Radio tuned to the Champaign WXJ-76 transmitter? Here is the reason according to the National Weather Service… The NOAA Weather Radio station serving Champaign, WXJ-76 on a frequency of 162.550 MHz, has a failed power divider on the antenna. This is resulting in the signal only extending a few miles at best from the transmitter site.
Champaign's Tim Finke chooses Grand Canyon University
CHAMPAIGN -- The decision is over. Prized Central senior Tim Finke is headed to Grand Canyon University. The versatile 6-foot-6 wing announced his decision on Tuesday via Instagram with the caption "I always wanted to be a part of something special. I found it here. To God be the glory. I’m home. #GoLopes??." Finke fielded offers from the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC and his hometown school Illinois -- nearly two dozen major college offers in all. His ranking...
Tuesday Night Girls Basketball Highlight Zone
Fitness station opens in Decatur park
Tower Hill thefts took place over 6 years
Moweaqua Ambulance on track to close
Local "No Shave November" efforts
Police respond to Eisenhower High School
Wednesday Morning Forecast
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
