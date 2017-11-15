Champaign's Tim Finke chooses Grand Canyon University

CHAMPAIGN -- The decision is over. Prized Central senior Tim Finke is headed to Grand Canyon University.



The versatile 6-foot-6 wing announced his decision on Tuesday via Instagram with the caption "I always wanted to be a part of something special. I found it here. To God be the glory. I’m home. #GoLopes??."



Finke fielded offers from the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC and his hometown school Illinois -- nearly two dozen major college offers in all. His ranking reached into solid four-star territory (as high as Top 70) but then was bumped down a bit this summer while playing on the AAU circuit. He currently sits at No. 148 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which blends each of the major scouting services.



Grand Canyon offers a chance to help build something that's virtually brand new. The Lopes are in their fifth year since making the leap from Division II, and they've finished at or above .500 in each of the first four seasons under former NBA star Dan Majerle. The school is located in the heart of Phoenix and boasts brand new facilities thanks to a surge of capital from becoming a for-profit, publicly traded institution in 2008. Plus, GCU is 49-16 over the past two seasons while playing in the Western Athletic Conference.



In all: Finke has made his decision on the potential of the Lopes program under Majerle, plus the ability to contribute right away. Finke instantly becomes the most balleyhooed recruit in program history.



