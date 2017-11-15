Tuesday Night Girls Basketball Highlight Zone

Take a tour through the area in Tuesday night girls high school basketball!



Game 1 takes us to Bethany, where recent Drury University (the No. 7-ranked program in Division II) signee Paige Robinson, fellow senior Natalie Jeffers and junior guard Bella Benning help Okaw Valley to a 67-50 win over Kaelee Stockton and Meridian. Okaw Valley moves to 2-0 on the season.



Game 2 features a clash between Jolene Bueker, Marianna Hemmen and the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes at home against Josie Grunloh and the Newton Eagles. Teutopolis dominates for the duration and takes it 60-29 to move to 2-0.



Game 3 takes us to Sullivan, where freshman forward Emily White, senior guard Elizabeth Green and senior Haley Rose help the Redskins to a 36-35 win over sophomore Taylor Fox and Mt. Zion, who nearly overcame a 22-9 second quarter deficit. Sullivan is now 1-1 on the season after falling 59-29 to Teutopolis on Monday night.