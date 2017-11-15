Shelbyville roars into semifinals thanks to secret weapons

Posted:
Shelbyville's 148-pound senior Clayton Peterson uses his wrestling skills to beat much larger opponents while logging time on the defensive line. Shelbyville's 148-pound senior Clayton Peterson uses his wrestling skills to beat much larger opponents while logging time on the defensive line.

SHELBYVILLE -- Head coach Bill Duckett's No. 6-seeded Rams strike the fear of a No. 1 seed into opponents thanks to a first-class offense. High-powered Shelbyville has averaged 47.3 points per game this season with superstar quarterback Turner Pullen at the helm.

The senior's final season and overall career haven't just been elite -- they've been all-time, as in history-making.

Pullen has 66 total touchdowns this season (40 passing, 26 rushing) to go with 65 two-point conversions. With final tabulations needed, Pullen's combination of touchdowns and two-point conversions has him at an estimated 944 points, four shy of the state record, regardless of level. That's a mark (948 points) currently held by Illinois State running back James Robinson (Rockford Lutheran, 2012-15).

Mix in a dangerous group of receivers including 2016 Freshman All-America pick Kentrell Beck, a balanced run attack and a highly underrated offensive line and you have a Shelbyville team that's excited to prove last year's 48-8 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in the 2A semifinals was a fluke.

But the Rams are a special team because they have contributors all across the board, from unsung players like 2016 All-State pick Clayton Peterson. The 148-pound wrestler (a two-time State athlete) is dominant as an interior defensive lineman despite the fact he's as small as half the size of some offensive linemen he faces. The same goes the same for gadget defender Eli Houska, a linebacker who proved his value to the team last week when he scooped up a Westville fumble on a kickoff and scored in a quarterfinal win on the road.

Last year: No. 5 seed Maroa-Forsyth took care of No. 10 Shelbyville 48-8
This year: No. 4 seed Maroa-Forsyth (11-1) at No. 6 seed Shelbyville (10-2), 1:30 p.m. at Shelbyville High School

For video visit Facebook at Gordon Voit -- WAND Sports.

Tune in Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a preview from the perspective of the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans!

