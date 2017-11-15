LSA hoping to give gifts to 51 children this Christmas

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Lutheran School Association in Decatur is helping to make 51 children's Christmas a little brighter.

The school is collecting money and Christmas gifts to send to children in Lutheran child and family services.

Since the project started it has continued to grow. Now, it's a whole school effort to provide Christmas for the kids.

“When I first started here seven years ago, we bought for eight kids and last year we bought for 68 children and we try to kick it up a notch. We try to spend $100 on each child which started to get expensive, so we started offering free dress code for each student that brought in an item for the child,” said Allison Nolan, LSA High School Principal.

If you would like to donate money to help LSA with their Share the Gift Toy Drive, you can send checks or cash to the high school office at 2001 East Mound Road.