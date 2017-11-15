A 'growing' effort

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - An epidemic of scruff is spreading across the country.

Even at local police departments with strict rules on facial hair.

"We have a no beards allowed policy," said Mt. Zion police chief Adam Skundberg, even as two of his officers stood beside him, a week and a half worth beard growth on their faces.

Mt. Zion - like police departments, local organizations, and even TV stations - is participating in "No Shave November." The idea: Ditch shaving for the month, donate the money you save to cancer research, and celebrate the growth of something so many lose during cancer treatment.

The original movement is now its own charity, but efforts since its inception almost 15 years ago have - pardon the pun - grown.

In Mt. Zion, it's community-driven. The department is raising money for the family of Bailey Huddleston, a Mt. Zion High School student who recently died with a rare bone cancer.

Mike Patrick is a school resource officer, and remembers Bailey at school last year, when she was healthy enough to attend.

"Every time I did see her there, in the short time she was there last year, she always did have a smile on her face, and was always ready to attack the day," said Patrick. "Just always brought a lot of happiness to everybody."

These efforts are not only helping families cope with financial difficulties. Similar efforts, like those which benefit the American Cancer Society, are providing measurable results when it comes to treating these cancers.

"We estimate to see 161,000 cases of prostate cancer (in 2017). 26,000 of those will result in fatalities," said Tony Holly, a community manager for the local ACS. "That's a much lower number than we've seen in recent years because we keep having campaigns like this."

While No Shave November is done in the name of charity, it is an excuse for men to seize an opportunity that a job - or maybe a significant other - wouldn't normal green-light.

Lockhart's Barber College sees about a 20% increase in beards throughout the month.

"A lot of people realize why they didn't grow a beard," joked Brandon Lockhart.

Aside from spousal objections, Lockhart said the biggest complaint they get is about the itchiness of the new growth. Lockhart's has been selling more of their "beard oil", which promises to relieve the itch, and give the beard a shine.

However it's done - even for a facial hair-challenged who may just sport the mustache - it's supposed to be done for a purpose.