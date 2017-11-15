School district finds temporary location for elementary school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Champaign Unit 4 School District has chosen a location for their temporary school.

While Dr. Howard Elementary is demolished and rebuilt, students will attend classes at the Columbia Center.

The more than $16 million dollar construction project will take two school years to complete.

Teachers and staff plan to move into the Columbia Center as early as the end of May.

"At the end of the day, it's our job to educate children and we'll be able to do that in the new flexible space," Susan Zola, Champaign Unit 4 Schools Superintendent, says. "It's also important that we commit to our families that their experience will be safety first and student centered."

School officials say they are looking for a temporary location for the 75 current Columbia Center employees for the duration of the project.