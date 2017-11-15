Illinois Department of Public Health offering free health screenings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health with Fifth Street Renaissance and Walgreens are offering free mobile health screenings and flu shots in homeless communities.

The screenings will take place throughout central Illinois through February in the IDPH's Wellness on Wheels van. The van will be making stops in Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, and Quincy to help provide free screenings to those who may not have access.

"People in the community don't always know what health screenings they need or whats available this gives us a way to provide some of those health screenings, STD, HIV, hep c and then a flu vaccine to people that may not know that they need it. Another great thing about this clinic is that they are free of charge and people don't need to bring an ID or even a Medicaid or insurance card." said Melaney Arnold, Public Information Officer for the IDPH.

Walgreens will be providing free flu shots and blood pressure screenings. Fifth Street Renaissance will be providing the free HIV, hepatitis C, and STD testing.

For more information and locations click here.