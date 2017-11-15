Student run coffee shop opens in downtown Decatur

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University students are now operating a coffee shop in the Hickory Point Bank building in downtown Decatur.

Blue Brew will operate year-round.  It is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The coffee shop will allow students to get hands-on experience in all aspects of running a business including keeping the books and handling marketing.

“Hickory Point Bank is offering an accounting mentor for them,” said Julie Shields of Millikin University.  “Part of it is how they tell the story behind the numbers within their P&L statement, their balance sheet and their cash flow statement.”

Blue Brew operated briefly earlier this year as a pilot program.  The shop offers a variety of coffees.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More