Student run coffee shop opens in downtown Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University students are now operating a coffee shop in the Hickory Point Bank building in downtown Decatur.

Blue Brew will operate year-round. It is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The coffee shop will allow students to get hands-on experience in all aspects of running a business including keeping the books and handling marketing.

“Hickory Point Bank is offering an accounting mentor for them,” said Julie Shields of Millikin University. “Part of it is how they tell the story behind the numbers within their P&L statement, their balance sheet and their cash flow statement.”

Blue Brew operated briefly earlier this year as a pilot program. The shop offers a variety of coffees.