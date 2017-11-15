Old State Capitol prepping for holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Old State Capitol is getting ready for the upcoming holiday season.

The downtown Springfield landmark goes all out each year making sure the holidays are special for anyone wanting to experience a little history while exploring the city.

"We'll have historical characters, much like we do during the summertime, moving throughout the site, moving throughout the downtown, greeting people, sharing history. Helping to bring the downtown to life and serving as a good partner for the downtown businesses during the holiday seasons" said Justin Blandford, Superintendent for Historical Sites in Springfield.

The holidays are a great time to walk the halls of the Old State Capitol where Springfield's favorite president once occupied. The site has more than 6,000 artifacts from Abraham Lincoln's time allowing guests to propel back to the 1800's.

The site is open seven days a week year round, but will have extended hours on Wednesdays through the holidays. The Old State Capitol participates in the Downtown Springfield Holiday walk each Wednesday during the holiday season.

Tours are free to attend although a small donation is suggested.