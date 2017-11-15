Judge: no delay in Christensen trial

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A federal judge has denied Brendt Christensen’s request for a delay in his trial for the kidnapping of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.

U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce issued the decision Wednesday afternoon.

The judge ordered that prosecutors provide analysis of forensic testimony and transcripts of expert testimony to defense attorneys by December 15 and state by February 1 whether they will seek the death penalty.

The case remains set for a final pretrial hearing on February 12 and a jury trail on February 27, 2018. You can read the judge's decision below: