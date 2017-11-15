Lake Decatur search ends after evidence found

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A search of Lake Decatur by city police and the FBI ended Wednesday, after investigators reported finding evidence connected to a local murder case.

Decatur Police had learned that someone discarded potential evidence in the murder of Zachary Hubbartt from the shores of Ivy Hill Park, according to a press release issued Wednesday evening. According to the release, police requested help from the FBI's dive team several weeks ago.

Police closed off Ivy Hill Park for the search starting Monday, and reporters saw divers working in the lake, along with crews working on shore. The park is now open as usual, police said.

Decatur police say they will request further testing of that evidence by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Police said they will not release information on what type of evidence they recovered.