Maroa-Forsyth makes 10th semifinal appearance since 2004

MAROA -- Under Josh Jostes the Maroa-Forsyth football program has reached 10 state semifinals since 2004.



This year the Trojans are back again as a No. 4 seed in 2A. Their Final Four opponent? Same as last year: Shelbyville, which comes in as a No. 6 seed in the teams' 1:30 p.m. Saturday matchup in Shelbyville.



Running back Deondre Gregory is the hottest name for Maroa-Forsyth (11-1) heading into this weekend's matchup. The senior was named All-State after racking up 1,502 rushing yards on just 141 carries for an eye-popping 10.7 yards per carry. Sophomore quarterback Ian Benner is on a statistical tear as well, with a 67.4 percent completion rate, 1,926 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions with 840 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground. In all, the Trojans are posting more than 42 points per game.



The Trojan offensive line has been huge, so to speak, with solid play from the group of right tackle Brandon Goede, right guard Tucker Klein, center Lane Ohlemeyer, left guard Brian Hallam and left tackle Murt Jatoi, a senior who scored a 35 on his ACT.



If the Trojans can limit Shelbyville's explosive offense and get to the state championship game, it'll be the program's seventh trip to the finals under Josh Jostes.