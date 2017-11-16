Cardinals broadcaster Mike Claiborne visits Decatur

Longtime St. Louis broadcaster Mike Claiborne speaks to a group of IHSA officials at the Decatur Knights of Columbus Hall on Wednesday night. Longtime St. Louis broadcaster Mike Claiborne speaks to a group of IHSA officials at the Decatur Knights of Columbus Hall on Wednesday night.

DECATUR -- IHSA officials at the Knights of Columbus Hall were treated to a special guest on Wednesday night: longtime St. Louis broadcaster Mike Claiborne.

The Cardinals radio team member regaled the audience with story after story about franchise greats from Bob Gibson and Stan Musial to Jim Edmonds and Carlos Beltran. He also shared his appreciation for the audience's service to their respective games as officials/referees/umpires.

In an interview with WAND Sports, Claiborne spoke about the Cardinals' plans for bolstering their roster this offseason: adding a pair of hitters for the middle of the order plus bullpen help.

