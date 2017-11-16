All-State football teams released: 1A - 4A

Maroa-Forsyth senior running back Deondre Gregory was named All-State in 2A after racking up 1,502 rushing yards on just 141 carries (10.7 yards per carry) for the 11-1 Trojans.
1A All-State Team
2A All-State Team
3A All-State Team
4A All-State Team

The following are the local All-State football selections for Classes 1A - 4A, as released by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. For a full list see the accompanying images. Classes 5A - 8A will be released on Thursday evening.
 

Class 1A
LB/OL Trevor Webb (Argenta-Oreana) 
RB/DB Drayton Davis (Athens)
WR/CB Blaize Cobb-Griffin (Salt Fork)
WR Dalton Hoel (Tuscola)
OL/DL Hunter Woodard (Tuscola)
QB Dionte Lewis (Warrensburg-Latham)

Class 2A
OL Cody Miller (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
DE Bryce Barnes (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley)
RB Mitchell McNutt (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley)
RB/DEF Deondre Gregory (Maroa-Forsyth)
WR Kentrell Beck (Shelbyville)
QB Turner Pullen (Shelbyville)
WR Tylan Stricklett (Westville)

Class 3A
DB Kyle Dixon (Carlinville)
LB/FB Nathan Harman (Monticello)
OL Gabe Fulton (Newton)
DT Alex Pippin (Paxton-Buckley-Loda)
RB/DEF Jacardia Wright (St. Teresa)
WR Marcus Zimmerman (Vandalia)
QB Justice Ferrier (Williamsville)
WR Joseph Mitchell (Williamsville)

Class 4A
RB Terrence Hill (Effingham)
QB Nic Baker (Rocheser)
WR Justin Wright (Taylorville)
QB Steven Migut (Unity)
 

