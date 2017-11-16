Police looking for sunglasses thief

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are asking retail and department stores are on alert this holiday season as stores become busy for holiday shopping.

It’s the time of the year when thieves and shoplifters think they can get away with free merchandise.

In the most recent case police say a woman stole several pairs of sunglasses at a local vision center. Police are hoping the photos captured on surveillance video will help them put her behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More