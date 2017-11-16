Police looking for sunglasses thief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are asking retail and department stores are on alert this holiday season as stores become busy for holiday shopping.

It’s the time of the year when thieves and shoplifters think they can get away with free merchandise.

In the most recent case police say a woman stole several pairs of sunglasses at a local vision center. Police are hoping the photos captured on surveillance video will help them put her behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.