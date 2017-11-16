On Lovie Smith, winless conference seasons, and hope

Lovie Smith (right) is congratulated by athletic director Josh Whitman after Saturday's season-opening win over Ball State.

Lovie Smith was enjoying a rare moment of down time leading up to the 2016 football season. Smith, hired about 10 weeks before to lead the Fighting Illini football program, sat down with me to talk about a whirlwind couple of months.

He had barely found a permanent place to live a couple weeks earlier. He was still calling most of his players by the numbers on their jerseys. He recalled the last movie he saw was a "Barbershop" sequel.

Most of his time, however, was focused on a short turnaround ahead of the 2016 football season, and trying to re-invigorate a snake-bitten fanbase. He also said he had the talent in 2016 to "win now", and promised what each new hire should promise: "Ultimately we're going to be competing for championships," he said.

It wasn't last year, and won't be this year. Illinois is now two losses - to ranked teams - away from just the 11th 0-9 league record in FBS history (The Pac-12 began a 9-game conference schedule in 2006, the Big 12 in 2011, and the Big Ten in 2016).

They're 41-point underdogs to Ohio State this weekend, and play a finale against 23rd-ranked Northwestern. For the sake of discussion, let's assume the inevitable -- a winless conference season for Illinois.

My question: What does history tell us is the best we can expect from a coach, following the worst possible outcome?

I've covered two winless conference seasons by coaches at two different programs: 2012 at Illinois, and 2009 at Washington State.

The quick story of the one you probably don't remember:

WSU hired Paul Wulff before the 2008 season. He was a Wazzu alum, and the leader of perennial FCS contender Eastern Washington. At the time, that's the type of coach Washington State could expect - similar to Illinois' situation in 2012.

The Cougars went 0-9 (Pac-10 play) in Wulff's 2nd season, losing 8 of those by at least 20 points. Those outside were quick to label it a bad hire. Some inside pleaded for patience, a chance to get "his guys" in the program.

In hindsight, the program was damaged beyond repair - at least in Wulff's hands. The Cougars went 3-15 in Pac-10/12 play the next two seasons, and Wulff was fired with a 9-40 overall record in four years.

Illinois fans have found a great deal of evidence for some 20/20 hindsight in Beckman's case - from bad results despite NFL talent to behind-the-scenes issues that ultimately got Beckman, and his boss, fired.

Smith, a once-successful NFL coach, deserves more of a benefit of the doubt than Beckman and Wulff. It's not a perfect comparison - more apples to... crabapples, but a not-only-winless, but generally non-competitive 2017 (6-of-7 so far decided by 10+) will have Illinois observers asking similar questions.

And from afar, they are. I recommend Illinois fans read Jeremy Werner's article, "Is Lovie gonna win?". Werner, who writes for Illini Inquirer and hosts "The Jeremy Werner Show" on ESPN 93.5 in Champaign, attempts to answer that question which came from a colleague who isn't so optimistic.

The conclusion there: You've got to give him time, at least a couple more years to evaluate recruiting classes, player development, and how a massive true freshman class - Illinois has started an FBS-leading 16 this year - will grow.

Fanbases, and sometimes even administrations, are not often so patient. Whether through that impatience or a coach's ultimate incompetence, sometimes the program doesn't get fixed.

That's why I decided to look at every winless conference season since 2000. Sure, teams go from bad to good all the time, but what does history tell us about program's prospects when it's sunk to such non-competitive depths?

Here's what I found out:

Since 2000, there have been 45 winless conference seasons (0-8 or 0-9) for FBS teams.

Of those, 24 came in the first two years of a coach's tenure at that particular program.

We'll exclude the 3 coaches who've done it since 2015 -- Chris Ash (Rutgers), David Beaty (Kansas), and Gary Anderson (Oregon State). None of the 3 have been - or had been, in Anderson's case - there long enough to evaluate their own growth.

That leaves 21 coaches with a conference 0-fer between 2000 and 2014. Of those...

-12 eventually made a bowl game with that program.

-9 had a winning seasons

-3 were fired before winning another game with the program.

-10 were out of the program less than 3 years later.

At glance, that seems like a mixed bag of results. About half climb out of oblivion to a bowl game, and about half didn't last much longer.

Here's the full list:

Other observations from the research:

-Kansas' Mark Mangino had the best recovery. Mangino was given time to grow after an 0-8 finish in 2002. In 2007 - and what a strange blip-on-the-radar year that was in college football - the Jayhawks went 12-1, winning the Orange Bowl over Virginia Tech. Mangino went to three bowl games in a four-year stretch around that time (Note: since the Orange Bowl win, Kansas is a miserable 9-76 in Big 12 play).

-A pair of Duke coaches share the low mark. After winless second seasons, Carl Franks and Ted Roof each failed to ever win a game with the program again, Franks getting fired in the midst of a 29-game losing streak, and Roof after 24 straight.

-Three coaches never got a third season after failing to win a conference game in year two.

-Illinois already has three winless conference seasons since 2003, tied for the most in the country in that span. The last two coaches - yes, even Tim Beckman - were in a bowl games two years after winless debuts. Ron Zook can take 2nd place on the redemption list, going 0-8 in 2005, then appearing in a Rose Bowl in 2007.

What do we draw from all of that? Each of these coaches inherited difficult situations, and most all programs got worse with the new coach before they got better.

If Illinois fans are optimistic about redemption under Smith, how do you measure that?

Is it merely a bowl season? 12 of those coaches managed that.

Is it an 8-win season? Five did that.

What about "sustained" success? Say, three winning seasons in a row? Two did that.

What about Smith's own standard, "competing for championships"? None of those 21 schools won a conference title with the same coach (Colorado, which finished 0-9 in 2014, did play in the Pac 12 championship game last season with Mike MacIntyre).

I picked 2000 as a nice, round starting point, but the most recent example of a winless conference season followed by long-term success would be with Iowa's Kirk Ferentz. Ferentz was 0-8 in his first Big Ten season in 1999, but has won at least 6 games in all but one season since 2001. His teams earned double-digit wins and top-10 finishes five different times in 19 seasons.

That would suggest a climb from oblivion to contention is possible, but highly unlikely. Whether through the aforementioned administrative impatience, incompetence, or -- and maybe in a best case scenario -- Smith does so well he's courted for another job, he may not get the opportunity to see it through.

Then again, he may.

The correct advice is to be patient, but be patient for what? History compels us to not set our sights too high.