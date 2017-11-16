Suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder of 70-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The man police say held up a 70-year-old motorist in Decatur plead not guilty in court.

Charles Fitzpatrick was arrested for shooting Rafael Graham in the 1400 block of North Monroe Street on Oct. 16.

In court on Wednesday, Fitzpatrick plead not guilty to the charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times while in his car. The victim stopped his car on Monroe Street near Center Street because he thought he hit someone or something in the road. The victim was confronted by several subjects and he was shot.

Through police investigation they were able obtain probable cause to arrest Fitzpatrick. The investigation is ongoing, and police say more arrests could be possible.

Fitzpatrick is set appear in court again on Dec. 27.