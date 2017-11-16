Central reviewing decision of senior cut from basketball team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Champaign Unit 4 School District will take a look at why a Central senior was cut from the basketball team.

Community members voiced opinions at a school board meeting on Monday. Some say think the senior may have been cut because he is African American.

The majority of the Maroons team is African American, while the head coach is white.

The NAACP of Champaign County says they hope the school district can find a solution, but say they're keeping a close eye on the outcome.

"If this is a reoccurring event for African American children or children of color or any child, to have their dreams snatched from them in their senior year when they have been outstanding players... this might be his opportunity to go to college," Minne Pearson, President of the NAACP of Champaign County, says.

We've reached out to the Central's athletic director and the teams head coach but have not heard back yet.