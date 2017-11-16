Rauner signs sexual harassment bills

CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner took action on a bill that takes aim on recent accusations about sexual harassment in the Capitol.

House Bill 137 waives the one year restriction on the Legislative Inspector General conducting investigations of complaints that were raised, but neglected, between December 2014 and November 2017.

House Speaker Michael Madigan said the bill was inspired by the #MeToo social media campaign that is helping to encourage woman to come forward about sexual harassment in the work place.

Rauner signed the bill on Thursday.

"I am putting my signature to House Bill 137, but look forward to working with members of the General Assembly willing to take the next steps toward greater independence, transparency, and enforcement mechanisms for the Legislative Inspector General," said Rauner.

Rauner also signed SB 402 which will require sexual harassment training for government officials and publish names of those who don't take the training.