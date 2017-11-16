Campustown burglar sentenced to prison

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who admitted to stealing from several places in central Illinois is headed to prison.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office tells WAND-TV 24-year-old Parnail Spriggs will serve six years behind bars. That sentence came with a recommendation from Judge Heidi Ladd for a 120-day stay in a Department of Corrections boot camp, which Spriggs could serve instead of the prison term if the DOC accepts him and he completes it.

Spriggs also has to pay $2,300 in restitution money to one of the burglary victims.

The News-Gazette reports Spriggs admitted to taking a laptop during a residential burglary on Feb. 8. He told a judge he went into the apartment, located in the 200 block of Champaign’s East Green Street, while the person who lives there slept.

He also admitted in court to taking stealing a debit card, keys and cell phone from a student’s locker on Feb. 17 at the UI Activities and Recreation Center. Prosecutors dropped other charges against Spriggs in exchange for the guilty pleas.

Police took Spriggs into custody in March. The newspaper says he has past convictions for retail theft and driving while under suspension on his record.