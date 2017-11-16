Decatur Township to slash taxes

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Decatur Township Board will soon vote to cut two tax levies providing property tax relief to local taxpayers.

The move comes after a WAND TV I-TEAM report last week which showed some township governments around the state stockpiling large sums of money without reducing taxes.

The board will be reducing both the township levy and the General Assistance levy by 5% each.  General Assistance spending according to the township has decreased from $419,000 a year to about $200,000.

A final vote will be taken in December.

