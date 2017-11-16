High blood pressure minimum redefined in U.S.

(WAND) – A rise in heart disease cases led to medical leaders lowering the minimum for what’s considered high blood pressure.

The American Heart Association says a blood pressure level of 130 over 80 is now considered high. With the change, about 103 million people fall into the high blood pressure category.

Of that group, about half don’t have their blood pressure under control.

“We know that when blood pressure is 130 over 80 or above that there is already disease happening,” said Dr. Mary Ann Bauman of the AHA. “There’s already hardening of the arteries occurring and that leads to heart attacks or strokes.”

The AHA and AMA are working together on a blood pressure awareness campaign.

