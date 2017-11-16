Springfield Schools adding K-9 patrol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Springfield School District 186 has added a new canine patrol to search schools for drugs, bombs and guns.

Six evacuations this school year helped to prompt the decision to add the patrol. "It has been a very chaotic time in District 186 when you talk about you know up to 1200 students being evacuated at one time from a high school or up to 700 800 in a middle school getting out interrupting the school day interruption of teaching and learning we are trying to mitigate that and stop those things from occurring the best we can." said Jason Wind, Director of School Support for District 186.

Retired Springfield police officer Ron Howard and his dog Styxx are conducting the searches in middle and high schools throughout the district. The district hopes this will serve as a deterrent for any deviant activity from students.

Howard will be paid $25 an hour for the searches.

The school district says they will continue to evacuate students if a threat is deemed viable.