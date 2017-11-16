Crews fight house fire near Danville

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Flames could be seen rising from a house north of Danville on Thursday.

The News-Gazette reports fire crews responded to a house north of Danville along Clinton Road. The newspaper says flames started in the attic and ended up spreading to the roof. Eventually it covered most of the house.

Crews were still working to contain the fire as of about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The News-Gazette says the house is now considered a total loss. Businessman Al Abbed owns the property in question. The paper says nobody was home when the fire started.

WAND-TV will update this story with more details as they become available.