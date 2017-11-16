Dead body report under investigation in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police have confirmed someone died as they investigate a report of a dead body.

Officers went to Paula Drive, located in the Garden Hills neighborhood, after hearing a report of a dead body on Thursday afternoon, according to The News-Gazette. Officers are calling the case a death investigation as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

The News-Gazette says police told it they found a woman's body. Investigators told the newspaper they don't think her death is suspicious.

This story will be updated as police release new details.