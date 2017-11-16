Criminal sexual abuse charges filed against woman

Posted: Updated:

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Chatham woman is facing criminal sexual abuse charges.

Sangamon County prosecutors have filed four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against 35-year-old Vanessa Dallman. She’s also facing four charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and another for possession of alcohol, according to circuit clerk records in Sangamon County.

As of Thursday evening, WAND-TV does not have specific details about what led to the charges against Dallman.

Records show Dallman paid $20,000 of her $200,000 bond amount and will have to attend a court appearance on Dec. 14 in Springfield.

WAND-TV will add updates to this story as more information becomes available.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More