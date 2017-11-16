Champaign shooting sends 1 to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – One person is in hospital care after a shooting in the Champaign area.

Police tell WAND-TV it happened after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of East Church Street and close to North Third Street. Investigators say they taped off a crime scene in that area.

The location of the shooting is on the east side of Champaign.

Police say an ambulance took the hospitalized person away from the scene. Officers say their injuries are not life-threatening.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as new information is released.

