Engaging Decatur parents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Parent Leadership Training Institute gives parents the tools to become leading advocates for children in their community.

The Parent Leadership Training Institute is a program that brings Decatur parents together. The 20 week session works as a class, but also an interactive way to get parents involved in the community.

There are 14 U.S. States that have the P.L.T.I. program. The Macon County P.L.T.I. is the first for the state of Illinois.

On Thursday night, the group met to talk about their individual community projects they are wanting to start. Raphaella Prange is the Civic Design Chair for the Macon County Parent Leadership Training Institute, she says a lot of parents are very passionate about how they can get involved. Prange being a mother herself, wanted to find a way to make change in Macon County, so she spear headed the P.L.T.I. of Macon County.

The main goal is to bring parents out of their comfort zones and get them into their community. Kristen Stoddard is a parent in the program and she talks about how she's already learned more in the past 5 weeks than she thought she would.

Sessions are closed until the Fall 2018, more information is on the National Parent Leadership Training Institute website and the Macon County Parent Leadership Training Institute Facebook page.