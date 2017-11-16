Car theft manhunt forced school lockdown

ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school had to go on lockdown before the arrest of a car theft suspect.

Officers believe 23-year-old Kenton Gingerich stole two cars on Thursday from the 200 block of N. Kentucky St. Police initially came to the area after a report surfaced of a suspicious person.

These reports happened in an place close to Atwood Grade School.

Police say they talked with Atwood school leaders before putting the building on a “soft lockdown”. Police worked with city leaders to make sure Gingerich was not near the school.

Douglas County deputies caught Gingerich in Long Creek about 30 minutes later, allowing police to stop the school lockdown. Officers say Gingerich had one of the stolen vehicles when they found him.

Police say the owners of both stolen cars now have them back. They’re warning people to make sure they don’t leave keys in unlocked cars, as the same situation happened with both stolen vehicles.

Gingerich faces possession of a stolen vehicle and disorderly conduct charges. He’s in the Douglas County Correctional Center.