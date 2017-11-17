Foundation announces million-dollar grant for Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A $1 million grant is expected to help revitalization efforts in Decatur.

Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett’s private foundation announced the gift Thursday in an effort to help the city make changes. Decatur leaders have spent several years talking about ways to bump up economic involvement in inner city neighborhoods. As part of that effort, community groups have worked to come up with ideas for positive change in those areas.

The grant still needs to be finalized by Decatur’s city council before it becomes official. That group is expected to vote on the money next week.

“No other city gets a Howard Buffett,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe. “I mean, he’s been so amazing. He’s been here for a long time, but really he has contributed in so many ways to so many things that really make a difference and enable people to change lives. We’re hoping to change neighborhoods and change families and really reimagine our community and grow.”

In recent months, Buffett’s foundation has given gifts to the United Way of Decatur, the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center, and the Boys and Girls Club.