Millikin adds women's triathlon team to athletic department

DECATUR -- Millikin will add a women's triathlon program to its list of varsity sports thanks to a $70,000 grant from the USA Triathlon Foundation, the school announced.



The 20th team under the Big Blue umbrella will begin competing in the fall of 2018. The season will be composed of three regional qualifiers and a national championship. Each event features a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike component and a 5-kilometer run.



Millikin will begin reviewing coaching candidates this fall.



"Millikin is happy to be a pioneer in adding women's triathlon to our intercollegiate athletics offerings," Millikin president Patrick White said in a school press release. "Triathlon has long generated interest and participation in Decatur and the region. Now Millikin women will be able to compete across the country in this challenging life sport and further spread the reputation of Millikin University to new fans. We are grateful for the recognition and support provided by USA Triathlon as we grow this important opportunity for Millikin student-athletes."