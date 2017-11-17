Brad Underwood quotes unlikely source in diagnosing lllini

CHAMPAIGN -- Oddly enough it's been 60 years since DePaul and Illinois last squared off -- this, despite the fact the two schools are just two and a half hours apart.



Each program is in a period of trying to recapture the magic from their mutual Golden Era of the 80s and 90s, when Blue Demon teams led by the likes of Mark Aguirre and Terry Cummings wreaked havoc on college basketball and the Flyin' Illini captured the attention of the nation as well.



This year's DePaul squad was picked last in the Big East and enters Friday at 1-1 with a win over Delaware State and a loss to Notre Dame. Illinois, meanwhile, is 2-0 after wins over UT-Martin and Southern. DePaul was ranked No. 106 in the country before the season by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Illinois No. 85.



As for Brad Underwood's tone in his Thursday press conference, it was upbeat and eager to improve -- specifically in the area of communication. Underwood referenced a line from Duke superstar Grayson Allen on the importance of talking (to the point of becoming hoarse) for his young team.